Florida vs. Missouri: How to watch, stream, listen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators will play for the first time in three weeks in a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville against the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
What channel is the game on? SEC Alternate
How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM
How to stream the game? ESPN.com
Who are the announcers for the game? Mike Morgan, Hutson Mason, Taylor Davis
Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 13-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? 61.5
The Gators have not played the past two Saturdays due to players testing positive for the coronavirus.
UF is the No. 10 team in the country and Missouri is 2-2 this year.
Florida lost 38-41 against Texas A&M in its last game.
The Tigers are winners of two straight after defeating LSU and Kentucky.
Stats leaders for Florida:
- Kyle Trask has thrown for 996 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception
- Dameon Pierce has rushed for 130 yards and one touchdown
- Kyle Pitts has caught 17 passes for 274 yards and seven touchdowns
Stats leaders for Missouri:
- Connor Bazelak has thrown for 893 yards for four touchdowns and one interception
- Larry Rountree has rushed for 396 yards and three touchdowns
- Jalen Knox has caught 19 passes for 216 yards