Process for CARES checks in Flagler County may take as long as 3 months

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials said they are trying to issue CARES Individual Assistance Grant checks as fast as possible.

Health and Human Services Director Joyce Bishop said they originally hoped the process would be quick.

“It’s moving slower than what we originally anticipated for two reasons: we have not received the full $5 million from the state that is earmarked for Individual Assistance; and, it is a complicated process with several layers of review for checks and balances,” Bishop said.

County officials said many thought they were eligible after a CARES Act face-to-face interview, some of the applications still require two more levels of review before someone meets the criteria to get a check.

Grants are disbursed for up to $1,000, according to county officials.

Now the process may take as long as three months, according to county officials.

Anyone who has not applied can do so at this link.

People do not have to reapply, but if there is a problem with an application they will be notified by a county official.