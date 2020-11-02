73ºF

Clorox sales surge again as coronavirus cases rise again

Stock up 35% this year

This illustration photo shows a container of Clorox disinfecting wipes in a kitchen in Culver City, California, on April 24, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. - Top White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx shrank in horror and around the nation comedians sharpened their pens: President Donald Trump had just asked if virus victims couldn't be injected with disinfectant. Even as a new poll shows most Americans wish the former real estate magnate would leave science to the experts, Trump on April 23 evening hit a new high in the annals of amateur presidential doctoring. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

So, the fact that people are still needing disinfecting products to clean means boosted sales for companies like Clorox.

Clorox reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter Monday.

Overall sales were up 27% from a year ago.

Clorox also reported double-digit increases in eight of its 10 business units.

Shares of Clorox rose nearly 4% with the news.

The stock is now up more than 35% this year.

