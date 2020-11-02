Clorox sales surge again as coronavirus cases rise again

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

So, the fact that people are still needing disinfecting products to clean means boosted sales for companies like Clorox.

Clorox reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter Monday.

Overall sales were up 27% from a year ago.

Clorox also reported double-digit increases in eight of its 10 business units.

Shares of Clorox rose nearly 4% with the news.

The stock is now up more than 35% this year.