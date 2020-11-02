Orange County deputy accused of putting woman in chokehold, forcibly kissing her

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested over the weekend after a woman said he became physically aggressive, including putting her in a chokehold, when she fended off his sexual advances, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jordan Chrisley was arrested in Volusia County and booked into the jail there around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on battery and false imprisonment charges.

[TRENDING: 2020 Voter Guide | What to expect if Trump wins | What to expect if Biden wins]

According to the incident report, Chrisley was at a bar near the victim’s home and texted her. The victim invited Chrisley over and the two talked for about 45 minutes before Chrisley stood over the victim and attempted to kiss her, she told investigators. The woman said she blocked Chrisley’s advances with her hand and told him “no.”

Chrisley forced himself into the same chair as the victim and tried to grab her face pulling it toward him for a kiss but she told him to “stop” and struggled to get away, the report shows.

When the victim tried to get up, Chrisley pulled her off the chair and straddled her, she told deputies. The victim said Chrisley kissed her, tried to touch her breasts and unbutton her pants. The victim was able to get away and told Chrisley he needed to leave, the report shows.

Chrisley then made a comments to the victim “about liking it rough” and proceeded to place her in an arm-bar or chokehold, according to the report. The victim said she couldn’t breathe and was beginning to lose consciousness when she hit Chrisley in the head to break free.

The victim then again told Chrisley to leave and he was never welcome back to her home, the report shows.

The victim contacted law enforcement after the incident saying she was “in shock and felt betrayed,” the report shows.

Text messages from Chrisley to the victim after the incident show he apologized, writing, “I’m sorry if I made you feel bad I find you very attractive and I shouldn’t have acted like that" and “I’m really sorry I assueme (sic) something wrong.”

When deputies spoke with Chrisley about the incident, he denied contacting the victim after leaving her home. He told deputies they had a “wrestling match" and were “making out" but she wanted a relationship and he did not “share the same feelings,” according to the report.

Informed his version of events did not match the victim’s, deputies wrote in the report, Chrisley was unable to come up with a reason why the victim would lie.

Chrisley works in the uniform patrol division and has been a member of the sheriff’s office since November 2019. He was also previously employed with Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

An administrative investigation will be conducted once the criminal proceedings have finished but in the meantime, Chrisley has been relieved of duty without pay.

“These are very serious criminal allegations,” Sheriff John Mina said. “As law enforcement officers, we are held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty.”