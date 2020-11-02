Woman rescued after falling off Daytona Beach Pier

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman was pulled from the ocean Monday after falling off the Daytona Beach Pier, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officials.

The woman suffered some sort of medical episode and fell off the Main Street Pier, officials said. Beach safety rescued her from the water. She was semi-conscious and taken to the hospital.

Daytona Beach police are investigating the incident.

