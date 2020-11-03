Florida State vs. Pitt: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Seminoles will host the Pittsburgh Panthers at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ACC Network

How can you listen to the game? 580 FM.

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris

Which team is favored to win the game? FSU is a 2-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 51.

It’s been a rough season for both teams.

FSU is 2-4 on the year and Pitt is 3-4 this season.

Each team has lost four conference games.

Last week, Louisville dominated FSU by a score of 48-16.

Pitt’s last game was also rough, Notre Dame defeated the Panthers 45-3 on Oct. 24.

The bright spot of the season for the Panthers was a 23-20 win against No. 24 Louisville.

The peak of the season for FSU was a victory against No. 5 North Carolina.

Florida State offensive leaders:

• Jordan Travis has thrown for 758 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions

• Travis has rushed for 389 yards and 5 touchdowns

• Tamorrion Terry has caught 21 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown (Reports say Terry will be a game-time decision.)

Pittsburgh offensive leaders:

• Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1,389 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions

• Vincent Davis has rushed for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns

• Jordan Addison has 41 passes for 484 yards and 3 touchdowns