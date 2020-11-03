Florida vs. Georgia: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators will head to Jacksonville as the team plays against the Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? CBSSports.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Which team is favored to win the game? Georgia is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 52.5

The Gators are the No. 8 team in the country with a 3-1 record and the Bulldogs are the No. 5 team in the nation with a 4-1 record.

Georgia’s only loss of the season came against Alabama and the Gators' only loss came against Texas A&M.

Florida has not defeated a top-25 team this year, the Bulldogs are 2-1 against top-25 teams this year.

The Bulldogs lead the series at 52-43-2 and Georgia defeated UF 24-17 in the game last season.

Georgia’s defense has played well this year, the Bulldogs have held opponents to 21 or fewer points in four of its five games.

While Georgia has played great defense, Florida’s offense has been terrific.

The Gators have scored 38 or more points in each game this season.

Stats leaders for Florida:

• Kyle Trask has thrown for 1,341 yards, 18 touchdowns, and two interceptions

• Dameon Pierce has rushed for 169 yards and one touchdown

• Kyle Pitts has caught 22 passes for 355 yards and seven touchdowns

Stats leaders for Georgia:

• Stetson Bennett has thrown for 1,089 yards for seven touchdowns and five interceptions

• Zamir White has rushed for 402 yards and six touchdowns

• Kearis Jackson has caught 24 passes for 348 yards and one touchdown