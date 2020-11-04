Travelers must test negative for COVID-19 prior to arriving in New York to avoid quarantine

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting Wednesday, travelers going to New York will have to test negative for COVID-19 to avoid quarantine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced over the weekend travelers will be allowed to leave quarantine if they test negative before arriving to the state, then test negative again four days later.

Kathleen Waugh was traveling to New York on Wednesday and did not know about the change.

“I feel like we’ve progressed in a way, so I don’t know if it’s really necessary cause my thought process is everyone should be getting tested constantly because people get it and have no symptoms,” Waugh said.

Waugh said she plans on getting tested once she returns home in New York.

Cuomo made the change after the state mandated a 14-day quarantine for anyone coming from so called “hot spots” for coronavirus which included Florida.

Florida had restrictions on New York travelers first earlier this year but that was lifted.

AnnMarie, who was traveling from Orlando International Airport to New York on Wednesday, explained the new rule could be an inconvenience for others.

“Once I get to New York, I’ll just go to the testing site and get tested and I think you upload it. I’ve been quarantined since covid started about five times,” she said.

Rafael Baquero found out about the new requirement and got tested in Orlando before hopping on the plane Wednesday.

“I’m Negative. I feel good. No problem for me,” Baquero said.

More information on New York quarantine restrictions can be found by clicking or tapping here.