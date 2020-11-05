Ford recalls SUV’s after faulty part leads to multiple crashes

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ford is recalling thousands of SUV’s over fears that a part failure could lead to a crash.

The recall impacts Explorers built between 2013 and 2017.

The automaker says a rear suspension toe link could fracture and cause a driver to lose control of the SUV.

Ford says more than a dozen crashes have been linked to the suspension problem.

The company says drivers will be notified soon about getting a free repair.