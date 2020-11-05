73ºF

Ford recalls SUV’s after faulty part leads to multiple crashes

13 crashes being linked to problem, automaker says

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Ford logo on the front grill of a 2019 Ford Explorer on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ford is recalling thousands of SUV’s over fears that a part failure could lead to a crash.

The recall impacts Explorers built between 2013 and 2017.

The automaker says a rear suspension toe link could fracture and cause a driver to lose control of the SUV.

Ford says more than a dozen crashes have been linked to the suspension problem.

The company says drivers will be notified soon about getting a free repair.

