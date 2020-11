NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – City leaders in New Smyrna Beach have been forced to cancel all of the city’s commission meetings next week due to the coronavirus.

City Clerk Kelly McQuillen said several employees at New Smyrna Beach’s City Hall were exposed to someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

City leaders said all of those workers are currently in quarantine.

The commission meetings scheduled for Nov. 10 have been moved to the following Tuesday.