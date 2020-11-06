‘You’re trying to do everything you can:’ COVID nurse shares how the pandemic is impacting her

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – More than seven months into the coronavirus pandemic in Florida and a local nurse is sharing how COVID-19 is impacting her.

Deanna Morgan is a nurse clinical manager at Rockledge Regional Medical Center. She has spent the last several months treating patients on the COVID-19 floor at the hospital.

“We’re doing good. We’re just going with the flow,” Morgan said.

[TRENDING: Florida in Eta’s cone | The latest on the presidential race | Is there proof of voter fraud?]

She said not only do nurses help patients get better, but they also serve as their emotional support which can be draining.

“These patients are isolated, they’re not really out and about so you’re trying to do everything you can to get them better, get them back home with their family and try to keep them level minded and positive,” Morgan said.

The Florida Department of Health reported more than 5,200 new COVID cases on Friday. Morgan said she has seen a shift since the pandemic began.

“Not as many are being admitted, so we’re seeing a decrease in the mortality rates, even though there’s an increase, it’s not as critical as it was in the beginning,” she said.

She credits that to good hand hygiene, social distancing, and having a better understanding of the virus.

“When the pandemic first started it was something new and it was scary to a lot, but now we have a better handle on treatment, there’s more knowledge, more research to it and how we go about treating it,” Morgan said.

She adds she is not worried about bringing the virus home to her family because of the safety precautions they’re taking at the hospital.

Morgan said even though the days are long, seeing her patients be discharged from the hospital is what keeps her going.

“The positive outcomes. Getting to see so many patients be able to go home to their families,” she said.