George Floyd exhibit now open at Central Florida Holocaust center

MAITLAND, Fla. – A new exhibit at the Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center in Maitland features powerful and inspiring photos taken in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed on May 25 when a white officer spent more than eight minutes with his knee pinned to Floyd’s neck in Minneapolis after Floyd reportedly used counterfeit cash to buy cigarettes from a convenience store.

What followed in the days and weeks after Floyd’s death were calls for racial equality and protests against police brutality. Those demonstrations erupted across the country, including here in Central Florida.

Photographer and storyteller John Nolter went to the exact corner of Minneapolis where Floyd died to capture the pain, strength, resilience and passion of the protesters who refused to let Floyd’s name be forgotten.

“The world is complex. Historical wounds are deep. In all the heated rhetoric of the day, we forget to listen. I hope that through these stories and these faces, you can understand the events of our day in a new way. I hope you can challenge some of your own preconceptions and I hope you can see the humanity of each and every person,” Noltner said in a news release. “When I photograph a person—no matter who they are—I strive to leave a simple message: I see you. I hear you. And you matter.”

Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change opened Nov. 2 at the Holocaust center in Maitland. It features 45 of Noltner’s photographs.

“You don’t just see this exhibit. You feel it,” Assistant Executive Director of The Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida Lisa Bachman said in a news release. “The expressions and thoughts of each person photographed tells a story that has a very universal message. It is one that can heal and bring us together. It shows us we are not alone in our thinking.”

The exhibit is open to the public with reservations. Read more about it here.