Flagler County deputies arrest 23-year-old man on drug charges

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says another drug house is closed for business, after arresting a man on a warrant early Tuesday morning.

Deputies took 23-year-old Arvin Long III into custody at The Palms at Town Center Apartments along Bulldog Drive. Authorities said Long was distributing and selling narcotics from his unit, which is not far from Flagler Palm Coast High School.

Law enforcement originally showed up at the apartment complex with the intent to search the home. As they canvassed the unit, they saw Long leave the master bedroom just before investigators entered the room to search it, according to an arrest report.

Once inside, deputies found a green leafy substance spread out among two clear plastic bags and found two blister packs with 20 gummies. All items were tested and yielded the presence of THC, according to FCSO. Investigators noted they also found black digital scales, cannabis residue and other drug paraphernalia.

During questioning, Long told deputies he lives at the home. He told authorities he was aware of the drugs and drug paraphernalia and told deputies he had a medical marijuana card, admitting the cannabis found in the bedroom was not obtained through his prescription.

Long is now facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s currently being held in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on an $8,000 bond.