Florida State vs. NC State: How to watch, stream, listen

Florida State will head to North Carolina this weekend as the Seminoles play against NC State at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ACC Network

How can you listen to the game? 580 FM.

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris

Which team is favored to win the game? NC State is a 7-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 60.

FSU is 2-5 this year and NC State is 4-3 this season.

The Seminoles lead the all-time series against NC State 27-13.

Florida State has lost three of its last four games the team has played in.

The opening drive in the first quarter and third quarter has been a bright spot for FSU this year.

The Seminoles have scored on nine of its 14 opening drives.

Florida State offensive leaders:

• Jordan Travis has thrown for 864 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions

• Travis has rushed for 469 yards and 6 touchdowns

• Tamorrion Terry has caught 23 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown

NC State offensive leaders:

• Devin Leary leads NC State in passing, Bailey Hockman will start for the injured Leary on Saturday

• Zonovan Knight has rushed for 451 yards for 4 touchdowns

• Emeka Emezie has caught 27 passes for 465 yards and three touchdowns.