Florida vs. Arkansas: How to watch, stream, listen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 6 Florida Gators will host the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ESPN

How can you listen to the game? 93.1 FM and 540 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN

Which team is favored to win the game? Florida is a 17.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 60.5

The Gators are coming off the biggest win of the season for Florida. UF defeated Georgia 44-28 in Jacksonville this past Saturday.

This was one of the biggest wins in Dan Mullen’s career.

Gators quarterback Kyle Trask was named Southeastern Conference Player of the week and kicker Evan McPherson was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Trask threw for 474 yards and four touchdowns against Georgia.

McPherson made a field goal from 51 yards, 50 yards, and 34 yards.

Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks is now the starter for Arkansas, the Razorback will make his return to Gainesville on Saturday.

Franks was the starting quarterback last year for the Gators.

He got injured in a game against Kentucky, Trask came in and played great.

Florida kept Trask as the starter and Franks transferred to Arkansas.

Stats leaders for Florida:

• Kyle Trask has thrown for 1,815 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions

• Dameon Pierce has rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns

• Kyle Pitts has caught 24 passes for 414 yards and eight touchdowns

Stats leaders for Georgia:

• Feleipe Franks has thrown for 1,428 yards for 14 touchdowns and three interceptions

• Trelon Smith has rushed for 323 yards

• Treylon Burks has caught 31 passes for 461 yards and five touchdowns