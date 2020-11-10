Travel industry experts seeing signs of hope amid the pandemic

At the start of the pandemic in March, travel agents reported many people were canceling trips, now eight months later, they’re seeing signs of improvement.

Bob Cook is the director of sales for Go Travel. He said they have been seeing more people book trips since September.

"It is an upward trend, it’s been an upward trend,” said Cook.

After Tuesday’s positive news from Pfizer about its COVID-19 vaccine, Cook said the impact was immediate.

“When they announced the COVID vaccine, that’s when the phones started ringing," Cook said.

Pfizer Inc. said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine might be 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results.

Cook said he’s seen a couple of trends when it comes to the type of travel people are booking.

He said U.S. travel and staycations have been popular as well as luxury trips.

Cook said luxury trips are something they are having to book further out in 2022 because they are selling out so quickly.

Another popular vacation Cook said he’s seeing a lot of interest in are cruises.

He said they’ve seen tremendous volume when it comes to families booking cruise vacations.

Cook said, in terms of the timeframe for trips, they are seeing many bookings for March of 2021 and later.

“People are confident that things are gonna get better, people are confident that the spring is going to be better, people are confident that travel is coming back, and they’re very confident with the vaccine,” said Cook.