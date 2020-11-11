2 hurt in Cinderlane Parkway shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men were injured Wednesday morning after a shooting in Orlando.

Orlando police rushed to the 5100 block of Cinderlane Parkway around 9:10 a.m. where they found the shooting victims. Officers say both men were alert and responsive.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Authorities say so far, the investigation reveals the victims know the shooter.

As of 10:30 a.m., the scene was still active, according to officers. Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.