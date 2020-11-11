Maitland Holocaust Center exhibit honors George Floyd, captures reaction to his death

MAITLAND, Fla. – The Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center opened a new exhibit called “Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change” -- a tribute to George Floyd, the man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

The portraits at the exhibit were captured by photographer, John Noltner.

“When George Floyd was killed that happened 11.6 miles north of my house and I knew with the piece of my mind’s goal being to hear voices that aren’t always heard as well as they should be. I knew that I wanted to go to that site,” Noltner explained.

Just days after Floyd’s death, Noltner came to the site where dozens were gathering. Many who were still trying to process the tragedy in their community. He was able to capture the tears behind his lens.

“There was clearly pain and frustration and mourning but it was a space that was open to anybody who wanted to show up and understand what was going on,” Noltner said.

The exhibit shows 45 strangers, each portrait shows a message in English and Spanish.

Lisa Bachman is the assistant director at the Holocaust Center and said Noltner initially wanted to share the photos with the museum on social media but she said her team decided to do more than just that.

“We produced them so that people can come and look them in the eye. So you come face to face with people, so you can really experience the feelings that they were feeling,” Bachman said.

One of the portraits shows the father of Michael Brown Jr, who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri.

“Our people here in Central Florida they want to be a part of this. They need to feel the emotion and passion,” Bachman said.

The exhibit is free to the public but visitors must have a reservation first. It will be open on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

