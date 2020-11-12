Main line break leads to precautionary boil water notice in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Three neighborhoods in Mount Dora are under a precautionary boil water notice due to a break in a 12-inch water main line, the city said.

The affected neighborhoods are Loch Leven, The Lakes of Mount Dora and Lancaster, which are located north of U.S. 441 and east of State Road 44.

[TRENDING: What’s the ‘dirty side’ of a storm? | CDC gives guidance on Thanksgiving | Astronauts prepare for Saturday launch]

Officials said the break led to a drop in water pressure that was significant enough to prompt a boil water notice Wednesday night.

“Our crews will be working to repair the pipe and water samples are being pulled for testing. Once the water samples are cleared, the boil water notice will be lifted,” a city public information officer wrote in an email.

It’s unknown how many homes were affected.