Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Volusia County, according to FHP

A person died Sunday after they were hit by a car in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at US-17 and Williamsburg Road, according to authorities.

Authorities said the pedestrian was crossing US-17 just north of the intersection. A person in a car was traveling northbound and they swerved to not hit the person, but the front left side of the car hit the pedestrian, according to reports.

The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said they are still trying to identify the victim.