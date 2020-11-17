COVID-19 testing to conclude at Poinciana location

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

POINCIANA, Fla. – Coronavirus testing will soon no longer be offered at the Women, Infants and Children location in Poinciana, according to Florida Department of Health officials in Osceola County.

According to a news release from county health officials, testing will not be offered at the WIC office located at 105 N. Doverplum Ave. beginning Thursday.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will still be offered at the county’s main campus located at 1875 Fortune Road in Kissimmee Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Click here for a complete list of coronavirus testing sites in Osceola County.

