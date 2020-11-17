Man found shot to death in Ocala carport

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot to death in the carport of a private home early Sunday morning in Ocala, according to police.

Ocala police were called to a home on Northwest 16th Place for a report of a shooting.

The officer wrote in the report that the shooting victim was found on the ground in a carport. According to the officer, the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The first officer at the scene began CPR until EMS arrived, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later identified the victim as David Isaac Vega, 44.

Police said they did not have reason to believe the homeowners where the victim was found were involved in the shooting. The people who live in the home reported hearing a loud “pop” and one of the residents fount the victim in the carport. The residents went across the street until police arrived.

No arrests have been made.