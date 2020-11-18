Investigators search for man involved in arson of Volusia home

DELAND, Fla. – Investigators are searching for a man involved in the arson of a home in DeLand, according to the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services.

William “Kirk” Hamblen is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, arson of an occupied structure, and arson resulting in injuries, according to investigators.

Officers are investigating a house fire with injuries that happened on Nov. 3 located on Stone Street in DeLand.

Hamblen is also accused of stealing a 9mm handgun from the victim in the incident, according to investigators.

Investigators said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Here is a list of areas he is known to be around:

Astor, Florida

Orange City, Florida

Deland, Florida

Pinehurst, North Carolina

Ethel, Mississippi

According to investigators, Hamblen is known to drive a red convertible Chevy Camaro with the Mississippi tag of ATS430.

He is also known for driving a black Yamaha motorcycle, according to investigators.

Investigators said he could also be in an RV with custom murals and a Mississippi tag of ATT015.