Florida State vs. Clemson: How to watch, stream, listen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State will play against one of the best teams in the country as the Seminoles play against the Clemson Tigers at Doak Campbell Stadium at noon on Saturday.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 580 FM.

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Dawn Davenport

Which team is favored to win the game? Clemson is a 35.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 63.5.

FSU is 2-6 and Clemson is the No. 4 team in the country at 7-1.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will return to the Tigers this Saturday.

Lawrence missed the last two weeks due to a positive coronavirus test.

Notre Dame defeated the Tigers last week while Clemson was without Lawrence.

Florida State offensive leaders:

• Jordan Travis has thrown for 864 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions

• Travis has rushed for 469 yards and 6 touchdowns

• Ontaria Wilson has caught 28 passes for 332 yards and 2 touchdowns

Clemson offensive leaders:

• Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 1,833 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions

• Travis Etienne has rushed for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns

• Amari Rodgers has caught 48 passes for 720 yards and 6 touchdowns