Osceola County leaders to discuss coronavirus response

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Osceola County are expected to hold a news briefing Thursday to provide an update on the county’s response to coronavirus.

Officials are expected to give an update on the financial assistance programs available to residents and businesses.

County leaders are also set to announce new safety initiatives ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thursday's briefing is set for 11:30 a.m.

