With COVID-19 measures in place, auto show will go on at Orange County Convention Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Despite the resurgence of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., an auto show will go on as planned at the Orange County Convention Center.

With COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place, the 2021-Model Central Florida International Auto Show is set to happen Dec. 18-20, according to a news release from the venue.

“Returning to the OCCC for more than 35 years, the Central Florida International Auto Show has a longstanding reputation for success at the OCCC,” the release said. “This year, OCCC and auto show organizers will work closely to revise traditional experiences and show elements, to prioritize the health and safety of attendees, exhibitors and employees.”

Instead of cancelling the event, which had to be postponed from its original date in September, organizers worked to update guidelines in hopes of safely inviting guests back to the convention center, where the event has gone on for more than three decades, according to the release.

“We are grateful to be working closely with the professional team at the OCCC and the participating manufactures, in conjunction with health officials to create a safe show experience during this unprecedented time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Central Florida Automobile Dealers Association President Evelyn Cardenas. “We look forward to offering an up-close look at hundreds of 2021-model vehicles, test drives, classic cars and more, for the residents and visitors of Orlando, safely.”

According to the event’s website, guests will be required to wear masks at all times, glove and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the event, one-way aisles will be used, food and drinks will only be offered in a contactless manner and contactless ticket scanners will be used at all entrances.

Massive events that were set to take place at the venue earlier this year were canceled due to the pandemic but Orange County Convention Center officials said they’ve been safely hosting events again at the convention center for months.

“We continue to make enormous strides in securing our venue for the future of live events,” said OCCC Executive Director Mark Tester. “Since July, we have successfully resumed hosting live events under modified operations, safely hosting thousands of attendees and exhibitors. We continue to refine and strengthen our health and safety protocols every day, so we can continue meeting safely today for a stronger tomorrow at The Center of Hospitality.”

According to the release, the event will be the first auto show hosted in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for details about the event, including hours and ticket pricing.