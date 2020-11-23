2 men shot near Florida barber shop while waiting for haircuts, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two men waiting to get haircuts were shot Saturday afternoon, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the two victims, who are friends, went to House of Fades on Mason Avenue to get haircuts but were told there would be a wait, so they stood outside until it was their turn.

After about 20 minutes, they got hungry and decided to walk to a restaurant within the same plaza and, as they were walking, someone in a vehicle shot them, records show.

The men ran to get help from employees at businesses within the plaza and they were give towels to help stop the bleeding, the report said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said Monday they’re looking for a dark-colored sedan in connection with the shooting.