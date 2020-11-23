Brevard County residents get tested as COVID-19 cases increase

PALM BAY, Fla. – Brevard County is reporting an increase in coronavirus cases compared to earlier this fall when leaders reported the virus had stabilized and appeared to be under control.

The county’s health department administrator this month said the level that’s now stabilized is higher than in previous months.

Brevard County reported 86 new cases Monday. The department said the county is averaging more than 100 new cases a day for the past two weeks.

Including the entire year, the health department reported more than 14,000 total cases, or one out of every 50 people in Brevard County.

“I think people need to stay at home, not go to work, when they’re not feeling well, like I did today,” Lisa Pollack said.

Pollack got tested Monday at the Palm Bay testing site at Eastern Florida State College and said she plans to stay home through Thanksgiving.

And whether you’re traveling or not, the county suggested taking a test.

“It doesn’t hurt to get tested right before you go,” emergency management interim director John Scott said. “The health department is doing testing in Viera. We know have the state-run site in Palm Bay that continue to be open seven days a week.”

At the Palm Bay testing site Monday, no one told News 6 they waited longer than a half-hour.

“And it was like 15, 20 minutes tops. It was literally, quick and easy,” Nicole Ramos said.

Another person getting tested, Nichole Wench, said she waited longer in the spring when the testing site opened.

Back then, people getting tested reported lines as long as three hours.

The Brevard health department has not said why it believes cases recently have increased.

The Palm Bay testing site is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Florida Department of Health site at the Viera clinic is open Monday through Friday by appointment from 8:15 a.m. to noon.

People in Brevard County can also get tested with an appointment at Health First in Merritt Island from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and at Parrish health locations in Titusville.