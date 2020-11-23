Orange County Public Schools to distribute multiple days of meals on Monday

Orange County Public Schools will distribute multiple days of meals for students on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Included in the meals children will receive is fresh and shelf-stable produce, breakfast, snack meal kits, and milk.

“Children will be out of school during the holidays and we want to ensure they have access to nutritious food.” said Lora Gilbert, Sr. Director of the OCPS Food and Nutrition Services program. “Currently, meals are distributed every Monday and parents have expressed their gratitude for their child’s favorite meals.”

USDA funds are provided through the Florida Department of Agriculture’s Child Nutrition Program to allow for all children under 18 to receive meals at no charge. Neighborhood volunteers, PTSA’s, non-profits, city, community, or church programs sponsoring children’s activities may also pick up meals for delivery to children.

Sites for meal distribution include: