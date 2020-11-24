Young mother living at women’s shelter seeking help from Angel Tree program

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 23-year-old mother is living at the Salvation Army with her 7-month-old baby have been there for nearly two months and though she’s thankful for a roof over her head, she’s seeking a job to support her little one.

“It’s been steps. First I had to get him day care, once I got day care I was able to finally go out and put out applications and then riding the bus takes a lot to get here and there to places so that’s a little hard,” she said.

The single mother did not want to talk too much about her past, but she explained she came from an abusive relationship and found refuge in Orlando. News 6 is not naming her for this article for her safety.

[TRENDING: Hundreds line up for free turkeys | COVID-19 vaccine FAQs | 11 things to be thankful for during pandemic]

That’s where the Salvation Army stepped in and introduced her to the Angel Tree program.

“We came to the shelter to be more safe and I don’t really have that much family,” she said.

With Christmas a month away, she’s not asking for gifts for herself, only gifts for her baby who is in need of clothes.

“He needs things because he’s growing so fast. So like clothes, jackets and his feet grow fast, so socks” she said.

And because this will be the first Christmas with her baby, she’s planning on taking her son to meet Santa Claus.

She’s also spreading a message to other mothers going through similar situations.

“When you feel like it’s hard and you feel like giving up you just gotta get through it,” she said. “It helps when you have support and there’s people there that can help you and don’t be scared to reach out.”

To learn more about the Angel Tree program and how you can help, visit ClickOrlando.com/angeltree.