Bargoers head to downtown Orlando for ‘Drinksgiving’

ORLANDO, Fla. – The night before Thanksgiving has earned the nickname “Drinksgiving.” The day is recognized as one of the biggest nights for bars.

The popular holiday is spurred by the after-work crowd, college students home for break and others looking to take advantage of the long holiday weekend.

“We are fully booked, as a matter fact we have been fully booked for this particular day for a whole week now,” said Timothy Green, owner of 534 Scratch Kitchen in Orlando.

Green said the social tradition is not suffering due to COVID-19. Instead he said he anticipates crowds.

“That’s giving us an indication that Church Street is probably going to be busy and Orange Avenue is probably going to be busy,” he said.

Given the pandemic, Green said patrons will see tightened restrictions by limiting capacity to 50% to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re doing temperature checks, obviously face masks and everything else we need to do,” Green said.

Bar owners said the pre-holiday celebration is a relief from COVID fatigue and lost revenue.