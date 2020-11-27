74ºF

Local News

Leesburg firefighter injured battling mobile home fire

Blaze breaks out at Holiday Mobile Home Park off County Road 33

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lake County, Leesburg, fire
A fire burns a mobile home in Leesburg.
A fire burns a mobile home in Leesburg.

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg firefighter is recovering after being injured battling a blaze at a mobile home, officials said.

The fire broke out last Wednesday at the Holiday Mobile Home Park off County Road 33.

[TRENDING: Trump says he will leave if ... | Tropics still bubblin’ | Disney to lay off thousands more workers]

Leesburg Fire Rescue said the fire was contained to one home, but some nearby homes sustained heat damage.

The firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

🔥INCIDENT🔥 Last night at approximately 11:30PM Station 64 was notified of a residential structure fire inside Holiday...

Posted by Leesburg Fire Rescue on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: