Leesburg firefighter injured battling mobile home fire

Published: November 27, 2020, 7:00 am Updated: November 27, 2020, 7:32 am

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg firefighter is recovering after being injured battling a blaze at a mobile home, officials said.

The fire broke out last Wednesday at the Holiday Mobile Home Park off County Road 33.

Leesburg Fire Rescue said the fire was contained to one home, but some nearby homes sustained heat damage.

The firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.