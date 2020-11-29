Florida reports 7,364 new cases of COVID-19 on last day of Thanksgiving weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida reported 7,364 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

The state has now reported 992,661 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Sunday also marked the highest number of passengers to depart from the Orlando International Airport since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport officials are projecting 44,347 travelers will fly out of OIA on Sunday with Monday close behind. According to the airport, the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year almost 163,000 travelers flew in and out of the airport.

Health officials said we will not know the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday had for about two weeks.

OIA is seeing about half the crowds from last year, but the airport is still among the busiest in the country right now.

Cases

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health Saturday reported 59 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Sunday’s coronavirus report, a total of 18,736 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 236 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

Currently, there are 4,059 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. In total, 54,706 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 6.18% to 8.74% over the past two weeks and was 7.85% Saturday.