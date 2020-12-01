Man forces himself into home, rapes woman, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies say they’re looking for a man who pushed his way inside a home, threatened a woman who was inside and sexually battered her.

Deputies said the victim, a woman in her 50s, was at a home in the New Smyrna Beach area around 3:30 p.m. Monday when she heard a knock on the door and saw a man she didn’t recognize.

She opened the sliding glass door slightly and the man asked her a question, then forced himself inside, pointed a gun at her and told her, “I’m going to shoot your dogs and you if you don’t do what I say,” according to the report.

Records show the man then raped and punched the victim. She was visibly upset and had redness to her eye and nose when deputies arrived.

The culprit was described as a heavyset white man about 45 to 50 years old, with a long, gray beard. He’s about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was wearing a red T-shirt and black pants. Deputies said he was riding a red bicycle.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate this case; while no additional details are available at this point in the active investigation, this preliminary information is being released for public awareness and precaution,” deputies said in a news release.