Temperatures to warm up and return to normal in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando had a low this morning of 39 degrees at the Orlando International Airport, this is the coldest we have been since Jan. 22.

Wednesday it will be chilly, but not that cold.

Cool and dry will be the story. Our winds are still coming in from the north.

Overnight the low in Orlando will drop to 46, well below the norm of 55, but not cold enough for any freeze or frost problems.

For Thursday we get almost back to normal. Expect lots of sunshine and a high of 74.

There is no rain in the forecast until Friday.