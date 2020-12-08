Cold shelters open across Central Florida as temps may dip into the 30s

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Cold shelters are opening across Central Florida as temperatures may dip into the 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
BREVARD COUNTY SHELTER
- Disabled Veterans Chapter 109 at 435 N Singleton Avenue in Titusville
- The shelter opens at 5 p.m. and closes the following day at 8 a.m.
- Dinner and breakfast will be served at all locations
12/8/20, 11:50AM | According to the US National Weather Service Melbourne Florida, temperatures for this evening are...Posted by Brevard County Emergency Management on Tuesday, December 8, 2020
LAKE COUNTY SHELTER
- Trinity Assembly of God at 200 Urick Street in Fruitland Park
- The shelter opens at 5 p.m. and closes the following day at 7 a.m.
- Masks are required
- COVID-19 screening will take place at each shelter
- LakeXpress will provide transportation to the shelter
MARION COUNTY SHELTER
- Salvation Army location at 320 NW 1st Avenue in Ocala
- The shelter opens at 6:30 p.m.
Colder weather is here and we have another inland freeze with frost expected tonight! The Salvation Army will have...Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Temperatures in Central Florida may reach the 70s again on Thursday.