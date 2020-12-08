Cold shelters open across Central Florida as temps may dip into the 30s

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Cold shelters are opening across Central Florida as temperatures may dip into the 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

[TRENDING: This woman received the first COVID-19 vaccine | Judge scolds theme park trespasser | Chuck Yeager dies at 97]

BREVARD COUNTY SHELTER

Disabled Veterans Chapter 109 at 435 N Singleton Avenue in Titusville

The shelter opens at 5 p.m. and closes the following day at 8 a.m.

Dinner and breakfast will be served at all locations

12/8/20, 11:50AM | According to the US National Weather Service Melbourne Florida, temperatures for this evening are... Posted by Brevard County Emergency Management on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

LAKE COUNTY SHELTER

Trinity Assembly of God at 200 Urick Street in Fruitland Park

The shelter opens at 5 p.m. and closes the following day at 7 a.m.

Masks are required

COVID-19 screening will take place at each shelter

LakeXpress will provide transportation to the shelter

MARION COUNTY SHELTER

Salvation Army location at 320 NW 1st Avenue in Ocala

The shelter opens at 6:30 p.m.

Colder weather is here and we have another inland freeze with frost expected tonight! The Salvation Army will have... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Temperatures in Central Florida may reach the 70s again on Thursday.