Man robbed at gunpoint during Orange County home invasion

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three intruders forced their way into an Orange County home late Monday and stole items from a man at gunpoint, deputies said.

The armed home invasion happened around 11 p.m. in the 9000 block of Notchwood Court in the Deerwood subdivision near Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the intruders broke into the home and demanded cash from a 30-year-old man.

The intruders then drove away with items stolen from the man, who suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to deputies.

A detailed description of the assailants has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.