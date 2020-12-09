Diane Velazquez wins seat on Apopka City Council in runoff election

APOPKA, Fla. – Diane Velazquez has won a seat on the Apopka City Council after a runoff election was held on Tuesday, according to unofficial results on the website of the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

With all the precincts reporting, Velazquez received 3,374 votes and Yesenia Baron received 2,407 votes.

Back in November, Velazquez had 42% of the vote.

Mandates state a candidate needs more than 50 percent to get the seat, Velazquez was able to hit the mark in the runoff on Tuesday.

She served as the Seat 2 commissioner from 2014-2018.

One of her main platforms in the election was to protect the green space in the Rock Springs Ridge Neighborhood.

