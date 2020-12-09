Dolphins vs. Chiefs: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The playoff hunt continues for the Miami Dolphins as the team hosts the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Kansas City is a 7-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 49.5

With four games left to play, each game is crucial.

The Dolphins are a game out of first place in the AFC East and currently have a wild card spot.

Six teams are chasing three wild card spots in the AFC.

The Chiefs have already clinched a playoff spot but the team hopes to get the No. 1 seed and a bye in the postseason.

Kansas City is 11-1, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the same record.

The Steelers currently have the tiebreaker against KC.

Miami and KC have both won eight of its last nine games the teams have played in.

Stats leaders for Miami:

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,909 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions (Tua Tagovailoa will start on Sunday)

Myles Gaskin has rushed for 340 yards and one touchdown (Gaskin was placed on injured reserve)

DeVante Parker has caught 56 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns

Stats leaders for Kansas City: