Woman runs to neighbor’s house to call 911 after deadly Casselberry shooting, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Casselberry police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Officers say they were called to Carlisle Drive around 8:25 a.m. after a woman in her early 20s was shot in the arm. She ran to a neighbor’s home and called 911 after the shooting, police say.

[TRENDING: Fla. man finds body in trash can | Here’s who should NOT get COVID-19 shot | NATURE: Pics show heron devouring gator]

Authorities say a 29-year-old man was also shot and died. Officers believe both the man and the woman lived in the same home, according to a Casselberry Police Department news release. Investigators have deemed the shooting a domestic-related incident.

Police have not identified the victims as family has not yet been notified. Authorities did not offer any other details, saying the investigation is still active.