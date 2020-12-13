North Carolina man wanted for murder arrested in Volusia County

DELAND, Fla. – Volusia sheriff’s deputies arrested a North Carolina homicide suspect Saturday in DeLand.

Lloyd Carvon Gillis, 29 was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a 24-year-old man in August.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a tip that Gillis was inside a home on South Adelle Avenue.

“The deputies surrounded the house and made contact with the occupants,” deputies said. “Gillis initially identified himself as Cory Gillis – but a fingerprint scan indicated 91% probability he was Lloyd Gillis.”

Video: North Carolina homicide fugitive arrested Saturday in DeLand. Lloyd Carvon Gillis, 29, initially gave a false name but was ID'd by fingerprint, photo and tattoo. He's now in custody for 1st degree murder and other charges. pic.twitter.com/H9ylamjP1j — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) December 13, 2020

Officials then Googled Lloyd Gillis’ name, and found news coverage of the murder case, along with a mugshot and a $3,500 reward for information.

“Gillis was also positively identified by the tattoos on his chest, and admitted to deputies that Cory was his cousin’s name,” VCSO added.

During Gillis’ arrest deputies recovered suspected heroin and ammunition.

“Deputies recovered about 29 grams of suspected heroin, a small amount of MDMA, a gun box, 37 rounds of .380 ammunition and one empty magazine,” investigators said.

Gillis is charged with giving a false name upon being detained, resisting without violence and possession of MDMA.

He is also facing charges for murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of parole in North Carolina.