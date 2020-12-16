Kissimmee man raped boy with mental disabilities, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man is behind bars after Osceola County deputies say he raped a young boy.

Tomas Parada-Guzman was booked into the county jail Tuesday after deputies say they got a disturbing call from a home in Kissimmee.

Investigators said they were dispatched to the home just before 5 a.m. Tuesday when a woman said she woke up and didn’t see her son. Parada-Guzman was in bed next to her, according to the arrest report.

[TRENDING: Manatee found decapitated | Santa, Mrs. Claus spread COVID-19 | Grammy winner saves Fla. theater with $20,000 donation]

The woman said the boy later walked up to her holding his shorts, the report reads.

Documents reveal the woman had told deputies the child has the mentality of an 8-year-old, which causes him to have trouble with his speech. Charges reveal the child is older than 12.

The woman told deputies she has a video that shows the boy lying naked in bed when Parada-Guzman approaches him, according to the arrest report. Deputies say the video shows the man forcing the child to perform sexual acts. The 53-year-old later performed sexual acts on the child, deputies said.

When the woman confronted Parada-Guzman about the video, he denied being the man seen in the footage. He later told her “just leave it as it is, don’t say anything,” according to the arrest report.

Parada-Guzman was taken into custody. He’s facing sexual battery by custodian on a victim between 12 and 17 years old. He’s currently being held on $25,000 bond.