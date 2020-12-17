1 person injured in fire at boating company in Orange County

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Correct Craft on Dec. 17, 2020. One person was injured.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a building fire Thursday at a boating company where one person was injured, according to officials.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. at 14700 Aerospace Parkway. OCFR officials said the fire was contained to Correct Craft, Inc.

One person was transported to AdventHealth East campus for treatment, fire rescue officials said.

The building fire was out by 3:30 p.m.

Correct Craft is a recreational boat company, according to its website. The company also specializes in marine propulsion and watersports parks, according to the site.