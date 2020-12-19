Suspect in fatal arson attack in Winter Springs facing premeditated murder charge

A suspect in a fatal arson attack in Winter Springs is facing a premeditated murder charge.

Omar Antonio Matias is also facing charges of arson of an occupied dwelling, burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, possession of a firebomb, felony criminal mischief, and arson resulting in bodily harm.

The Office of State Attorney in Seminole County said investigators responded to an arson call at a home on Andes Drive in Winter Springs on June 13.

Investigators said two victims escaped the home and 55-year-old Lincoln Marks sustained significant burns.

Marks would later die from his injuries, according to investigators.

Physical evidence and witness testimony tied Matias to the crimes, according to the Office of the State Attorney.

He was arrested on June 18, according to prosecutors.

He remains in Seminole County Jail on no bond.

A trial date has not been set for him.