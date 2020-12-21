Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 12/21/20

This week’s recipes from TheSuburbanMom.com.
MONDAY
Cheddar Bacon Pull-Apart Bread
Ingredients
- 2 cans of refrigerator biscuits
- 10 strips Wright® Brand Naturally Hickory Smoked Bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 2 cups of shredded cheese
- Butter
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375.
- Slice biscuits into quarters or halves depending on how many people you need to feed. Flatten each biscuit piece and lightly butter it. Sprinkle cheese and bacon crumbles. Pinch edges to seal closed.
- Place filled biscuit balls into a well-greased bundt pan. When all biscuit pieces have been filled sprinkle leftover cheddar and bacon on top.
- Bake in oven for 30 minutes, until edges begin to turn golden.
- Invert bundt pan onto a plate, and then invert it again onto a serving plate. Serve warm.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 large cauliflower cut into florets
- 1/2 cup Frank’s RedHot Sauce
- 2 tbsp butter melted
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425
- Chop cauliflower into florets, set aside.
- Mix the hot sauce, melted butter, olive oil, garlic powder and salt in a small bowl.
- Combine buffalo sauce and cauliflower florets until well coated.
- Spread florets out as a single layer on a lined baking sheet (foil or a silicone mat work well) and bake for 20 minutes.
- Serve with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce and celery.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups Progresso Bread Crumbs Italian Style
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 4 tablespoons of olive oil
- 4 chicken cutlets
Instructions
- With a meat tenderizer pound the chicken cutlets thin (approximately 1/4 inch).
- Combine breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese in a wide, shallow bowl and set aside.
- In another bowl, beat eggs and add salt and pepper.
- Dip cutlets in egg mix coating the entire chicken. Then dip cutlets in breadcrumb mix and coat well. Set aside on cutting board.
- Warm two tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat.
- Cook two cutlets at a time, turning once, until golden and crispy (approximately 3 minutes per side). Transfer cooked chicken to a plate and cover with a paper towel to retain heat.
- Add the other two tablespoons of olive oil to the skillet and repeat with additional cutlets.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 box macaroni noodles
- 2 8oz blocks sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 egg beaten
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/2 cup milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease muffin tin (1 full box makes 24 muffins).
- Mix breadcrumbs, salt and olive oil.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook for about 8 minutes, it should still be a little bit firm.
- Remove from the heat, drain and return to the pan; stir in the butter and egg until pasta is evenly coated.
- Reserve 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar cheese and stir the remaining cheddar cheese and milk into the pasta.
- Spoon into the prepared muffin tin. Sprinkle the reserved cheese and the breadcrumb mixture over the tops.
- Bake for 25 minutes and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes until you remove them.