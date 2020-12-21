WATCH LIVE: Orange County leaders share update on COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders will share the latest update on the coronavirus at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

More than 69,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Orange County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The DOH has also reported 1,887 hospitalizations and 717 deaths from COVID-19 in Orange County.

This past week the positivity rate in Orange County has stayed below 10 percent, it dropped to 7.3 on Dec. 20.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to release more information on Tuesday on how the state will decide on who gets a COVID-19 vaccine next.

The FDA has recently approved the emergency distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Medical workers were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

Gov. DeSantis has said Johnson & Johnson will seek to get an emergency distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine in January.