DeLand man dies after car falls from jack, lands on him

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was crushed to death when the car he was working on fell from a jack and landed on top of him Wednesday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jay D’Angiolillo, 41, was at a friend’s property on Hymore Drive removing parts from scrap vehicles around 7:30 a.m. when one of the cars slipped off a jack that was placed on loose ground and fell on top of him.

D’Angiolillo was pinned and suffered serious injuries to his chest and head, records show.

Two witnesses rushed over to free D’Angiolillo by placing the car back on the jack. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived minutes later.

Deputies said D’Angiolillo was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m.

The death investigation is in its initial stages but thus far detectives believe it was an accident and there are no indications of foul play.