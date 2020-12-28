65ºF

Former Cocoa mayors’ death under investigation

No foul play suspected, according to sheriff’s office

Jake Williams Jr. (Courtesy photo)
Jake Williams Jr. (Courtesy photo) (WKMG 2020)

Former Cocoa Mayor Jake Williams Jr. was found dead Monday afternoon at his home, according to investigators with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a residence in unincorporated Cocoa where a man was found unresponsive. Paramedics said he was pronounced dead at the home and later identified as 60-year-old Williams.

The sheriff’s office homicide unit is investigating Williams’ death but at this time there is no evidence to suggest foul play. A cause of death was not available at the time of this report.

Vickey Mitchner, who served as manager of William’s re-election bid this fall, told News 6 partner Florida Today she believes Williams died of a heart attack.

Williams, who had been Cocoa city mayor since 2018, was recently defeated in the November election.

Williams was a retired space worker and an Air Force veteran. In addition to serving as mayor, he was a former city council member and served on the Space Coast Transportation Planning Agency Board. He was also the second vice president of the Central Brevard NAACP.

