35-year-old woman fatally struck while crossing street in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 35-year-old woman was fatally struck while walking across U.S. 1 Tuesday night, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. near the intersection of U.S.1 and Osceola Avenue.

A 40-year-old Daytona Beach man driving a black Dodge Charger said he didn’t see the woman as he was approaching Osceola Avenue and although he tried to avoid the crash, he ended up hitting her, records show.

The victim, who was from Port Orange, was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing, according to authorities.

She was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where she died shortly after her arrival.

The driver is not facing charges at this time.