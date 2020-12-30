Toddler, 2 others unharmed as flurry of bullets damages Deltona home

DELTONA, Fla. – Several gunshots littered a Deltona home late Tuesday, but no one inside, including a toddler, was injured, deputies said.

The shooting was reported after 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Trumbull Street.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said several shots were fired into the home by an unknown person. Two adults and a toddler were home at the time but were unharmed, according to deputies, who said bullets struck the front of the residence and damaged items inside the home.

“Anyone who heard or saw anything related to this incident is urged to let us know,” VCSO said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 386-860-7030 or 386-748-1777. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477 or go to NEFCrimestoppers.com. A cash reward is possible, sheriff’s officials said.